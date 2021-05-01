Roll-over crash closes Schwartz Road in Westlake for more than 12 hours

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A roll-over crash on Schwartz Road between Crocker and Excalibur roads closed the roadway for 12 hours Friday.
One vehicle struck a utility pole and brought down electrical wires, then struck a tree, according to a Westlake police media release.
The Westlake fire department extricated the driver from a Ford Explorer.
He was flown to MetroHealth with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The road was closed while authorities investigated the utility companies cleaned up the damage.
