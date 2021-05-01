Roll-over crash closes Schwartz Road in Westlake for more than 12 hours

The driver had to be extricated from this Ford Explorer after it rolled hitting a utility police and a tree, police said. (Source: Westlake police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | May 1, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 7:13 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A roll-over crash on Schwartz Road between Crocker and Excalibur roads closed the roadway for 12 hours Friday.

One vehicle struck a utility pole and brought down electrical wires, then struck a tree, according to a Westlake police media release.

The Westlake fire department extricated the driver from a Ford Explorer.

He was flown to MetroHealth with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The road was closed while authorities investigated the utility companies cleaned up the damage.

