Smash and grab in Westlake: Masked thief takes designer eye wear

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief bashed in the front door at Madison Eye Care on Detroit Road in Westlake last Saturday. Their target was designer eye wear.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. on April 24, after something triggered the business’s alarm, according to a media release from Westlake police.
Investigators arrived, but they did not find anyone inside the building or in the nearby area, the release said.
Surveillance showed that a single person in a mask broke into the business.
