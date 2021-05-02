Abandoned building blaze in East Cleveland sends plumes of smoke into the air

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland firefighters worked Sunday afternoon to extinguish a blaze at an abandoned building that sent plumes of thick smoke billowing into the air.
Crews were called to the fire near the intersection of Hayden and Baldwin avenues shortly after 4:30 p.m.
No one was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to a dispatcher.
Residents from as far away as Bratenal called police about the smoke. The plumes were visible from I-90.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.