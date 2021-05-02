CO leak at Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls sends guests to hospital

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people went to the hospital Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak occurred at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls, a fire department captain said.
A hotel guest told 19 News she and other guests were evacuated.
Cathy Torcasio, of Munroe Falls, said she was about to check out of the hotel when an alarm started to blare.
“It said there was an emergency and that we all needed to evacuate quickly,” she said.
The alarmed warned to use the stairs and not the elevator, according to Torcasio.
A fire restoration technician that responded for repairs said a fan motor failure triggered the leak.
Gasses in the boiler built up due to improper ventilation, he said.
Torcasio credits Sheraton Suites for handling the situation with care.
“Sheraton did a wonderful job of keeping people calm, calling in the right authorities and getting us back on track,” she said. “I thank them.”
