Jackson Township: 17-year-old boy reported missing after leaving home in the night
MISSING: Michael Reynolds (Source: Jackson Township Police Department via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | May 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT - Updated May 2 at 9:49 AM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing.

Michael Reynolds left home Saturday night and hasn’t returned, according to a department Facebook post.

He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Harbor Drive NW.

Reynolds is 6′01″ and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Call police at 330-832-1553 if you see Michael Reynolds or know his location.

You can submit an anonymous tip at 330-834-3967.

