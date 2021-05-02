Jackson Township: 17-year-old boy reported missing after leaving home in the night

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing.
Michael Reynolds left home Saturday night and hasn’t returned, according to a department Facebook post.
He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Harbor Drive NW.
Reynolds is 6′01″ and weighs 180 pounds, police said.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Call police at 330-832-1553 if you see Michael Reynolds or know his location.
You can submit an anonymous tip at 330-834-3967.
