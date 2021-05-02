Medical examiner identifies 25-year-old killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a 25-year-old killed Friday shortly before a stand-off on the city’s East Side.
Cleveland police responded to the 10000 block of Kennedy Avenue around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, Carlos Thomas Jr. was found facedown with gunshot wounds to his head, neck, trunk, and extremities, according to the medical examiner.
SWAT officers also responded to the area and were involved in a stand-off for several hours Friday morning.
At this time, there are no arrests.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.