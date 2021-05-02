Cleveland City Council may ask the DOJ to reopen investigation into shooting death of Tamir Rice

“The Rice family welcomes all support in seeking to persuade the Department of Justice to reopen the investigation into the killing of Tamir. As the Washington Post and New York Times reported, the circumstances under which the prior administration closed the investigation were deeply suspicious. Looming large is the specter of the Trump administration’s political interference with career Civil Rights Division prosecutors’ reported recommendations that a grand jury investigation into the officers commence. The Rice family has been repeatedly victimized by authorities giving special treatment to the officers who killed Tamir. County prosecutors gave the officers special treatment by letting the officers read prewritten statements to the grand jury without facing cross-examination to expose their falsehoods. That never happens in other cases. Federal authorities must not likewise give these officers special treatment.”