5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A landmark NFL Draft is in the books and Tailgate 19, the most popular Browns show in town, has you covered with expert analysis.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns legends Eric Metcalf, Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.
The guys will discuss:
* 1st-round pick Greg Newsome
* The value in later picks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Schwartz
* The team’s emphasis on defense and what it means for the current roster
* A newfound belief in Cleveland’s braintrust, led by general manager Andrew Berry
* The availability of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers
Tailgate 19 starts at noon Sunday. Watch live in the video player below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.