Summit County Health Officials to open pop-up vaccination sites Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donna Skoda is the Health Commissioner in Summit County.
She told 19 News about what she’s seen on the job for the past year… a lot of which hasn’t been easy to watch.
“I’ve seen a lot of folks die. I’ve seen people that are really, really sick and don’t recover all the way,” she said.
This is why Summit County Health officials are opening pop-up vaccination locations on Monday, May 3rd.
Skoda told 19 News people can even get vaccinated in their cars if they feel more comfortable.
Anything to make the process easier.
Right now all three vaccines are being offered depending on the time of day.
These locations were picked to make the commute easier for senior citizens and minorities.
“I’ve seen individuals young and old who are left with lots of problems we know that these vaccines work they are effective,” she added.
- Monday, May 3rd from 3p-6p Firestone Community Center | 1480 Girard St, Akron, OH 44301
- Thursday, May 6th from 12p-6p Summit Lake Community Center | 380 W. Crosier St, Akron, OH 44311
- Friday, May 7th from 12p-6p Barberton City Block 7 | purple lot across from McDonald’s
- Saturday, May 8th from 9a-3p Summit County Fairgrounds | 1050 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278
- Thursday, May 13th from 12p-6p Perkins Park (near the swimming pool) | 899 Diagonal Rd, Akron, OH 44320
- Saturday, May 15th from 12p-6p Twinsburg Community Center | 10260 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH
Residents can also get the vaccine at the Summit County Health Department every Wednesday from May 5 through June 30.
Moderna will be provided from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Pfizer from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
