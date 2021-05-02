USPS Akron seeks to hire 100 at Sunday job fair

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is seeking staff for branches in the Akron area.

A drive-thru job fair is happening Sunday at the Akron Five Points Post Office, located at 634 West Exchange St.

You can visit between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a press release.

USPS hopes to hire 100 people to fill a variety of positions, including:

- City carrier assistants

- Rural carrier associates

- Postal support employees

- Mail handler assistants

- Tractor trailer operators ( A Class A CDL is required for this role.)

Starting pay ranges between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour, according to a press release.

USPS said applicants must be 18 or older.

