USPS Cleveland seeks to hire 100 at Sunday job fair

A USPS staff member shares hiring information during a drive-thru job fair in Cleveland.
A USPS staff member shares hiring information during a drive-thru job fair in Cleveland.(Eric Walls | (Source: WOIO))
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is seeking staff for branches in the Cleveland area.

A drive-thru job fair is happening Sunday at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, located at 2200 Orange Ave.

Adults can visit between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a news release.

USPS hopes to hire 100 people to fill a variety of positions, including:

  • Mail handler assistant (MHA) - $16.87/hour
  • City carrier assistant (CCA) - $18.51/hour
  • Rural carrier associate (RCA) - $19.06/hour
  • Assistant rural carrier (ARC) - $19.06/hour (work Saturdays, Sundays and holidays only)
  • Motor vehicle operators (MVO) - $23.34/hour (valid commercial driver’s license is required)
  • Tractor trailer operator (TTO) - $23.74/hour (valid commercial driver’s license is required)
  • Automotive technician (AT) - $47,471/annually

USPS said applicants must be 18 or older and be able to pass background investigation and medical assessment.

Learn more here.

