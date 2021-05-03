$28B in federal grants now up for grabs for restaurants, bars in pandemic relief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning at noon on Monday, May 3, restaurants, bars, caterers, inns, and other eligible establishments hurt by the pandemic can apply for $28.6 billion in federal grants.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is handling what is being called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
For the first 21 days of the application process, priority is being given to businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, with $9.5 billion reserved for smaller businesses.
“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will have an immediate impact on the hardest hit restaurants and bars and will help boost the recovery of our national, state and local economies,” said John Barker, President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA).
The ORA is working to make sure those eligible have the information they need to apply right away.
Tips include:
- Owners should register and create their SBA portal login and download the application here.
- If a restaurant is using a SBA-recognized Point of Sale system, they can apply directly through that company, rather than register directly on the SBA portal.
- Applications from women-, veteran- and socially and economically disadvantaged-owned businesses have priority for the first 21 days.
- The National Restaurant Association has a Step-by-Step Guide for the application process.
- Watch the ORA’s special webinar with the SBA
- Restaurant operators can go here to find more information about eligibility and to get answers to the most common questions about the grant fund.
- The online application will remain open to eligible establishments until all funds are exhausted.
According to the SBA here are the list of eligible business:
- Restaurants
- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
- Caterers
- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
- Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
