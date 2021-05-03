2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury reaches not guilty verdict in retrial for 2 were wrongfully convicted for Cleveland shooting

Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton (Source: WOIO)
Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury reached a verdict in the retrial for two Cleveland men who spent nearly 15 years in prison for shooting at Cleveland police officers.

Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips were both found not guilty of all charges in the re-trial, which began Sept. 20 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

Sutton and Phillips have been out on bond since they were released from prison in May 2021.

In April 2021, the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals granted both Sutton and Phillips the right to a new trial, citing lack of evidence.

Phillips and Sutton were charged in 2006 for shooting at Cleveland police officers on the city’s East side.

Michael Sutton
Michael Sutton ((Source: ucsocialjustice.com))

Phillips was sentenced to over 92 years in prison and Sutton was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison.

Ohio Innocence Project: Man sentenced to 92-plus years in jail says he didn’t shoot at Cleveland police

Donald Caster, an attorney with the Ohio Innocence Project, is steadfast that both Sutton and Phillips are innocent.

“Two Cleveland police officers, one current and one former have come forward and said the original testimony from other officers doesn’t make sense from what they saw,” Caster said in Nov. 2020.

The men, 17 and 18 at the time of the shooting, have maintained their innocence.

