Bond granted for 2 Cleveland men who spent years in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men who spent nearly 15 years in prison for shooting at Cleveland police officers, were released on a $50,000 personal bond Monday morning.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell ruled both Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips will be out on bond until their new trial begins.
Last month, the Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals granted both Sutton and Phillips the right to a new trial, citing lack of evidence.
Phillips and Sutton were charged in 2006 for shooting at Cleveland police officers on the city’s East side.
Phillips was sentenced to 92 1/2 years in prison and Sutton was sentenced to 46 1/2 years in prison.
Donald Caster, an attorney with the Ohio Innocence Project, is steadfast that both Sutton and Phillips are innocent.
“Two Cleveland police officers, one current and one former have come forward and said the original testimony from other officers doesn’t make sense from what they saw,” Caster said in Nov. 2020.
The new trial date for Phillips and Sutton has not yet been scheduled.
