Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline 2021 Concert for Legends at Pro Football HOF

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Country star Brad Paisley and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the 2021 Concert for Legends during Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week this August.
The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Previous headliners for the Concert for Legends include Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons, according to a press release.
Paisley is best known for his country hits, including “She’s Everything,” “Welcome to the Future,” “Heaven South,” and “Perfect Storm.” He’s won three Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.
Lynyrd Skynyrd are known for their rock hits, which include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and “Free Bird,” which Rolling Stone said is “easily the most requested live song in existence.”
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. Prices start at $75.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will enshrine both the 2020 and 2021 class of inductees from August 5-9.
Among the 2020 inductees are Steve Atwater, Troy Polamalu, Steve Sabol and Paul Tagliablue.
2021 inductees include Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch and Charles Woodson.
