Browns fan gets opportunity of a lifetime at NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft showcased many things and many people.
NFL Legends on stage.
Machine Gun Kelly’s mic drop.
And a lifelong Browns fan, getting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Barry Pettit of Brook Park, a former combat engineer who served in Iraq, taking the stage in his hometown to announce a pick.
“It was, it set me back for a second because everyone was yelling ‘USA, USA’,” Pettit told me during a zoom interview.
And for good reason. Pettit, who was medically discharged from the Army seven years ago after serving for 13, now serves as a Warrior Leader, bringing services, events and most of all, a common bond, to other veterans.
“Wounded Warrior Project’s done so much for me,” Pettit says. “Just to be able to connect with someone who knows what you did, or didn’t do, you get a common ground right off the bat.”
Which brings us back to Saturday, when he got to reconnect with his favorite quarterback ... Bernie Kosar.
“I’ve met Bernie many times,” Pettit says, “it was fun getting to talk with him. He said ‘want to hold my (Super Bowl) ring, Barry?’, and I was like, ‘yeah!’.”
And then announce the 7th round pick ... for the Broncos, of all teams.
“Denver was labelling me as their ‘Super Fan’,” Pettit says with a laugh. “I’m like ‘really?’. I remember The Drive, I remember The Fumble.”
He handled it like a pro.
“I had to be respectful, because they trusted me to call their pick,” Pettit says. “I had to be professional. I didn’t want to embarrass myself, my family or the Wounded Warrior Project.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.