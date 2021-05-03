Cleveland City Council taps Central neighborhood activist to fill Ward 5 council seat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood activist in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood was appointed to fill the Ward 5 council seat left vacant by Phyllis Cleveland’s resignation announced last week.
Delores Gray will fill the seat, which represents the Central and Kinsman neighborhoods as well as part of Midtown, Downtown, and the North Broadway and Slavic Village neighborhoods until January 1, 2022, according to a media release from the city.
In November, Gray will have to run for reelection for the next full term of four years, the release said.
Gray is a graduate of East Tech High School and has remained an active member of their alumni board.
She lives in the Central neighborhood and has been active on boards and initiatives to improve the neighborhood, the release said.
She has worked as a community engagement coordinator for Care Alliance for the last five years. She has also served on the board of Burten, Bell, Carr Community Development Corp., the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners, and its Progressive Action Council.
Gray has been a Community Board member for the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and was a member of the board of governors for The Friendly Inn, a community settlement organization that for 145 years has offered services and programs for children and families, according to the release. She has also worked with the Cleveland Central Promise Neighborhood collective that focuses on improving health and education outcomes for people in Central.
While serving as a councilwoman, Gray will continue to be involved with the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cleveland’s “right-to-counsel” initiative, the release said.
Gray was born in Saginaw, Michigan, and moved to Cleveland with her family as a child. She has one son and is a grandmother and great-grandmother.
