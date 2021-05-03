Cleveland Clinic lends helping hand to India’s Red Cross Society as cases continue to surge

By Syeda Abbas | May 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 2:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While Americans are starting to return to normal life, in India, COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Approximately 400,000 new cases were reported on Sunday in India.

Hospitals are overrun and there is a lack of critical supplies to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients throughout the country.

This week, the Cleveland Clinic is shipping personal protective equipment, including face masks, face shields, gloves, cots, mattresses, to support hospitals.

More than 115 pallets of these items are being shipped to the Indian Red Cross Society.

The Clinic is also collecting donations to try and buy ventilators and other important medical equipment that the country desperately needs.

Experts are concerned the huge spike in spread could lead to new, more dangerous variants of the virus.

Meanwhile the White House has committed $100 million to the cause.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.