Cleveland fugitive wanted by several law enforcement agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is tracking down a fugitive wanted by three law enforcement agencies.
James Mathieson has a parole violation with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, a failure to comply from Aurora police and multiple offenses for drug trafficking from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s department.
Mathieson, 36, last lived near the 2400 block of W. 14th Street in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
You can also send a web tip to: http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html
