Cleveland police officer found not guilty of domestic violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Cleveland police officer was found not guilty of domestic violence Monday morning.
Officer Stevie Green Jr. ‘s bench trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams began April 21 and she released her verdict this morning.
“The verdict confirms what we always knew – Stevie is innocent. Hopefully, he can quickly return to the Cleveland Police and resume his career is a dutiful and faithful public servant,” said Green’s attorney Aaron Brockler.
Green Jr. was arrested by Lakewood police on Oct. 11, 2019.
As a result of the arrest, Green, was relieved from duty on Oct. 14, 2019 and was suspended without pay during the investigation.
Green’s most recent assignment was a patrol officer in the Third District.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.