Cleveland woman and her 92-year-old mother are homeless after fire destroys their home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shirley Hancock is living a nightmare.
In late April, a fire destroyed Hancock’s family home that sits in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.
“My mother’s been there for 50 years, I’ve been there since 2003, so I’ve been there 18 years,” said Hancock.
Hancock says it eats her up inside knowing she and her mother don’t have a place to call home anymore.
“Now, she asking to go home and I can’t take her home,” said Hancock.
Since the fire, Hancock and her mother have been staying at a hotel.
She says it’s not a bad option, but it’s not a permanent solution.
She needs helps trying to figure out where to go from here.
“I’ve been to Ward 6... they will tell me they will get back in touch with me, I haven’t heard anything from them,” said Hancock.
Hancock tells 19 News it’s been hard finding somewhere to live because it needs to be a place that will accommodate her 92-year-old mom.
“They don’t have the accommodations like our house had, she was secure there, I was just having a walk-in shower put in... she can’t even get in and out of a tub,” Hancock added.
According to the fire department, raccoons chewed through some wiring and that caused the house to go up in flames.
“Something I never think would happen, but it has and now I have to work through it.”
Hancock is hoping to find a handicap-accessible home that’s in a safe neighborhood where she and her mom can live comfortably.
