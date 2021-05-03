Columbus police ask for public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old man

By Stephanie Czekalinski | May 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 5:36 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbus police have issued a missing adult alert for Bob Hasson, 82, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

On Monday at about 1 p.m., Hasson drove away from his residence on Reynolds Crossing Drive and has failed to return, according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Hasson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see Hasson or a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio plate number CQS5106, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

