Columbus police ask for public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Columbus police have issued a missing adult alert for Bob Hasson, 82, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
On Monday at about 1 p.m., Hasson drove away from his residence on Reynolds Crossing Drive and has failed to return, according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Hasson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
If you see Hasson or a white 2007 Toyota Tacoma with an Ohio plate number CQS5106, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.