Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers increasing rewards for tips on violent crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to an increase in violent crime, the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors announced Monday their organization will be increasing their cash rewards for information.
Crime Stoppers will now pay tipsters up to $5,000 for information on murders and other violent crimes involving a firearm.
This is double what the organization would normally pay.
Crime Stoppers helps all local and federal law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County.
Anonymous tips can be called-in directly to 216-25CRIME (252-7463) or sent electronically at www.25crime.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
“Crime Stoppers is hoping that an increase in reward money will encourage more people to provide information that will aide law enforcement in identifying and prosecuting violent criminals,” said Crime Stoppers Chairman Dr. Rustom Khouri.
