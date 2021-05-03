DISRUPTIVE DAY: Rain in the area a good portion of today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is positioned across southern Wisconsin to north Texas this morning. lots of moisture streaming in today in advance of this front. The cold front will cross northeast Ohio tomorrow. widespread rain will be the story today. Additional rain today will be in the quarter to half inch range. The rain diminishes to a drizzle this evening. High temperatures today will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We stay pretty mild tonight as we only fall to the middle to upper 50s. Instability increases tomorrow before the cold front crosses. Thunderstorms develop by afternoon. A few of these storms have the potential of going severe. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A much cooler air mass builds in Wednesday. Temperatures only make it to around 50 degrees. Isolated showers around.