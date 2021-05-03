DISRUPTIVE WEATHER DAY: Rain and rumbles today; an unsettled week ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front will linger near Lake Erie through this evening.
This front will provide the focus for showers today.
Keep the umbrella close.
Showers will become less numerous through the night, but we won’t totally dry out.
There will be a few passing showers from time to time.
A cold front will move through on Tuesday, facilitating the development of additional showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder.
Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s on Tuesday.
In the wake of the front, colder air will move into the area by the middle of the week.
Highs will only climb into the low 50s on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will also be much cooler than average, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
