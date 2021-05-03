Feeling anxious about COVID-19 after the NFL Draft? Here’s what medical professionals suggest you do

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft was the first major event to be held in Cleveland since the pandemic, bringing in thousands of people from all over the U.S. to downtown.
Being vaccinated was not required to enter the NFL’s fan experience.
So, we reached out to doctors at the Cleveland Clinic for tips to follow after the NFL Draft in order to minimize possible spread of COVID-19.
“Masks aren’t perfect if you’re crowded shoulder-to-shoulder for long periods of time, and if everyone is masked, there are going to be higher odds of some transmission” said Dr. Joseph Kahaebaza.
Dr. Kahaebaza says, overall, the event was safe due to it being outdoors, masks being required, and that the number of vaccinated people have grown.
But if you’re feeling a little antsy about being in the huge crowds, here are some things to consider.
- Pay close attention to your health these next few days and watch for symptoms.
- Doctors at the clinic say there’s no need to call out of work, unless you start to have symptoms.
- Continue to wear your mask, and stay away from those who are unvaccinated.
“I think taking a little break, a little distance for a week, 10 days or so to make sure you’re free and don’t have symptoms.” said Dr. Kahaebaza.
The Cleveland Clinic says these are good practices to keep in our back pocket to just be cautious as we continue to grow closer to normalcy and take part in more special events.
