Ground broken on new affordable housing complex in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for an affordable housing complex near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.
Addis View Apartments, the vision of The Inpirion Group, will ultimately house more than 400 residential units on East 90th Street near Chester Avenue in the city’s historic Hough neighborhood.
“We care about the community,” said Owner and CEO Lemma Getachew. “I don’t want to come here and only make money. I want to be part of the community.”
Cleveland City Council previously approved a loan for the project which is being completed in Ward 7, represented by councilman Basheer Jones.
“This gives us an opportunity to build a new foundation in the city. A foundation of equity for all. A foundation where everyone has an opportunity to thrive and be successful,” Jones said.
The apartments will come with high-end amenities at reasonable rates geared toward tenants making roughly 80% of the median income in that particular area.
That equates to roughly $40,000 for a two-income household.
The complex will have a combination of studio apartments, micro-apartments as well as one and two bedrooms.
“I strongly believe that this community deserves that chance,” Getachew told 19 News.
The multi-phase 93,000 square foot complex is expected to be completed within the next three years.
