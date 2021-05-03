Hartville police: Gunman pulls sleeping man out of bed after failed attempt to steal truck and motorcycle

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hartville police are reminding residents to lock their homes and cars and secure their belongings, even if they feel safe in their small town.
The warning comes after a man entered a Hartville home in the early morning hours Monday through an unlocked door after unsuccessfully trying to steal a truck and a motorcycle, according to a Hartville police Facebook post
The thief found the sleeping owner and forced him outside at gunpoint, the post said.
When the owner didn’t immediately start the motorcycle, which the burglar had pushed out of the man’s garage and into the street, the attacker tried to shoot him, police wrote.
“This is Hartville and it DOES happen here,” wrote police. “Please be smart and lock down your home and property! Call the police for anything suspicious. Please be careful! GOD BLESS!”
About 12 hours after the break-in, police arrested Steven R. Chaney, who is charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, attempted grand theft of a pick-up truck, and attempted grand theft of a motorcycle, according to another Hartville police Facebook post.
All of the stolen property was recovered, including the gun, police say.
Hartville is located about a half-an-hour southeast of Akron.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.