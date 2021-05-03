Identity of 44-year-old shot to death in Lakewood apartment released

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - 44-year-old Shontell N. Rose is the man who died in an apartment on Elmwood Avenue Sunday morning, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.
Rose was shot in the head in an apartment at the intersection of Madison and Elmwood avenues in Lakewood.
Police were called to the area shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired, according to a Lakewood police media release.
Officers were directed to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
They found several spent shell casings outside the door of apartment three, according to the release. They forced their way into the apartment after they did not receive a response from inside.
Inside the apartment officers found Rose with a gunshot wound in his head, the release said. He died at the scene.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping to process the crime scene, police say.
Police arrested at the scene a 19-year-old man several hours after the shooting, according to the media report. Police have withheld his identity until formal charges are filed.
Police say their detectives are working to identify others who may have been present and are working on several “promising leads.”
