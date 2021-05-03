‘The Lion King’ returns to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square for 2021 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An award-winning Broadway musical is returning to Cleveland for the fifth time.
“The Lion King” is scheduled to return to Cleveland for only two weeks at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre beginning Oct. 1, 2021 through Oct. 15.
“We are preparing all of Playhouse Square for the safe and healthy return of audiences and performers this fall,” said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci.
Capacity of the theatre will be dependent on guidelines from the CDC, as well as the local and state health departments.
Cleveland will now become the first North American city to host “The Lion King” five separate times.
“It will be very emotional when we reunite in Cleveland, a city which has greeted us so warmly for the past two decades,” said Jack Eldon, Vice President, Domestic, Disney Theatrical Productions. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Playhouse Square to relaunch our beloved tour of ‘The Lion King.’”
Individual tickets for the 16 performances will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on June 21.
The musical, which premiered in 1997, has been seen by more than 100 million people.
