Man wanted by FBI for robbing Dollar Bank in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Dollar Bank in Downtown Cleveland was robbed on Monday, and the FBI is urging the community to come forward to identify the suspect.
The FBI said the man walked into the bank on 1301 East 9th Street at approximately 3:27 p.m., approached the teller counter, and demanded, “Give me all of your hundreds and fifties.”
The teller could not understand what he said, so she asked him to repeat himself, according to the FBI.
The suspect told the teller, “Give me all of your hundreds and fifties,” again, the FBI said.
The FBI said the teller nodded and complied with the suspect’s demands by providing an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the FBI, the suspect took the money, ran to the front doors, and began to shake the front doors in an aggressive manner to escape, but was unsuccessful.
He then ran back through the bank and escaped out the back doors, according to the FBI.
Surveillance footage captured him running through the YMCA and disappeared in an unknown director, the FBI said.
The suspect was described by the FBI as being 35-45 years old, 5′09″ - 6′00′', 185 pounds, no visible tattoos, and was wearing a black hoodie, black tennis shoes, black jean pants, and a black medical mask covering nose and mouth.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland FBI:
The FBI said no weapons were seen and no physical injuries were reported.
Call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 if you recognize him.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.
Tips can remain anonymous.
