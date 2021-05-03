MetroHealth offering vaccinations for food and beverage workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth System is making it easy for food and beverage workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
All they had to do was wake up and walk in.
Many workers in the food and service industry have Mondays off.
Which is one reason why MetroHealth is offering vaccinations at certain restaurants, including Farenheight in Tremont and here at Flying Fig in Ohio City.
“This is a continuation of how we’re trying to get the vaccine out into the community. In the early days of COVID, people would come to the hospital, and there were large crowds no we’re doing it like at Shaw High School and bars and restaurants,” said Mike Tobin, Vice President of Communications, Government & Community Relations at MetroHealth.
Tobin tells 19 News medical workers were prepared for 100 people to get the Pfizer vaccine. Those interested only had to walk in; no appointment needed.
Brian Michaels took advantage of the opportunity on his day off.
“It’s very important. I work across the street at Market Garden, and the Wolstein Center has been so packed, and I thought I would just show up, get the vaccine in a couple minutes, it’s perfect,” said Michaels.
New numbers in show almost 33% of Ohio residents are fully vaccinated. But there is still a ways to go before we reach herd immunity. MetroHealth doing its part to bring the vaccine to the people in the community.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to roll up their sleeves, get their shot so we can all get back to normal,” said Tobin.
Click here to see where MetroHealth is offering walk-in vaccinations next.
