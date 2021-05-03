New president to take helm at John Carroll University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new president will take the helm at John Carroll University at the beginning of June.
The university announced Monday that Dr. Alan R. Miciak, the executive vice president and former dean of the Boler College of Business, will succeed the current President Dr. Michael D. Johnson on June 1, according to a university media release.
Miciak — who has worked in Catholic higher education leadership for nearly 20 years — will become the 26th president of the Catholic liberal arts college located in University Heights.
As dean of the business college, Miciak developed new programs and facilities across its schools and departments, the release said. He also secured three significant naming gifts during the college’s Inspired Lives campaign, which raised $25 million. Miciak also expanded collaboration between the business program and the College of Arts and Sciences.
“As President, my single focus will be to ensure each student receives the right mix of academic challenge, experiential opportunity, and personal formation,” said Miciak, according to the media release. “I look forward to working with our outstanding faculty, staff, and the entire John Carroll community to put our full focus on the well-being and success of our students.”
Johnson was named university president in 2018 when he also joined the Boler College of Business as a professor, the release said.
Johnson will continue to hold that position while on sabbatical during the 2021-2022 academic year.
