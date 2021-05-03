Pop-up clinics ease vaccination process in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s now an even easier and more-convenient way to get the COVID vaccine in Summit County.
Starting Monday, several pop-up clinics being held throughout the county. The clinics are being held throughout Akron, Twinsburg, and Barberton. There is also a drive-up option available at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.
You don’t need an appointment and can walk right in to get the vaccine. For a list of dates, times and locations, see click here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.