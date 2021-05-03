Records: Ma’Khia Bryant’s sister sought help before shooting

Mourners are seen wearing shirts with Ma'Khia Bryant's picture as they arrive for the funeral for the 16-year-old at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Source: AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement records show that the younger sister of Ma’Khia Bryant called 911 asking to leave their Ohio foster home a few weeks before the fatal police shooting of Bryant.

The 16-year-old was killed by a Columbus officer April 20 as she swung a knife at a woman.

In a 911 call on March 28, Bryant’s 15-year-old sister told a police dispatcher she’d gotten in a fight with her sister and didn’t want to be in the home anymore.

The Associated Press obtained records showing that call was one of more than a dozen placed from the home since 2017, most by the home’s foster mother.

Bryant’s funeral took place Friday afternoon.

