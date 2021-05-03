Several people escape from East Cleveland house fire

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a three-story home on Penrose Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday for a working fire.
The 911 caller also reported several people were possibly trapped inside.
When firefighters arrived at the home in the 1900 block they saw heavy smoke and fire.
According to firefighters, the fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, but they were on the scene until 4 a.m. for extensive overhaul.
All of the occupants managed to escape safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
