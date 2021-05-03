Stark County man arrested for role in deadly riot at US Capitol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal investigators took a Stark County man into custody for his alleged involvement in the deadly January riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
John Douglas Wright was arrested on Monday morning and charged with several federal crimes, including:
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Obstruction of justice/Congress
- False statement to federal agents
According to the 15-page criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court on Monday, four separate witnesses, as well as social media videos, confirmed that Wright participated in the protest at the U.S. Capitol, which occurred as Congress met in a joint-session to certify the election results naming Joe Biden president.
One of the witnesses told federal investigators that Wright said he was sprayed with chemicals and was forced to the ground while inside the Capitol, according to court records.
Additionally, Facebook Live videos from Wright’s social media account shows that he breached the Capitol building.
“Yeah, this is what the inside looks like. We are in our house,” an individual with a voice matching Wright’s was heard on one of the live videos.
Wright initially denied being in the Capitol building during the deadly insurrection, but security footage shows Wright inside with the same hooded-sweatshirt that he was seen wearing on numerous other online platforms.
An initial appearance in federal court is scheduled for a later time.
