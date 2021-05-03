Truck drops off shooting victim at hospital, leads police on chase in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A person drove away from the scene of a shooting, dropped a victim off at the hospital, then led police on a chase early Saturday morning, according to a release from Akron police.
Police said around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, officers heard gunshots in the area of East Buchtel Avenue and Maiden Lane. They said they saw a red Durango speeding away from the scene.
Officers followed the truck to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where an 18-year-old was dropped off with a gunshot to his chest.
When officers tried to pull the truck over, the driver didn’t stop and instead led police on a chase, which officers canceled in the area of Roslyn Avenue and Orrin Street.
Police later found the truck abandoned and with bullet holes Sunday morning on the 1300 block of Frederick Boulevard.
Police found multiple shell casings near the shooting scene, as well as a handgun in the path where the truck traveled.
The 18-year-old’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Police are still investigating the incident and haven’t made any arrests as of Monday morning.
If you know anything, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.