19-year-old killed in crash on US-30 in Mifflin Township

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old is dead after the car she was driving crashed into the rear end of a flat-bed tow truck in Mifflin Township shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.
Tori A. Carman, of Bucyrus, was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla on US-30 near I-71 when she failed to maintain assured clear distance from the vehicle in front of her and struck a red 2000 Freightliner flat-bed tow truck, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
Carman died at the scene, according to the release.
The driver of the tow truck, Roger W. Poast, 54, of Mount Gilead, sustained minor injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, the release said.
