32-year-old man identified as homicide victim; police say he was panhandling in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 32-year-old Clinton Smith III was the person who was killed Saturday morning in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.
Saturday, Cleveland police said they were called to 2953 East 128th Street just before 10 a.m. for reports that a man has been shot.
At the scene, officers discovered Smith on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head and body. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, a press release said, but Smith died at the scene.
Police said Smith had been panhandling near the intersection of East 130th Street and Buckeye Road before he was shot. Police also road he had been seen leaving the area with an unknown male.
A male was seen running through yards away from the scene, according to the report.
Police said they do not know whether that man is responsible for the shooting.
No arrests have been made, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.