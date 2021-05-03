48-year-old man killed in Akron after being shot multiple times, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Akron after a man was found shot to death on Sunday afternoon.
According to Akron police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Market Street and Buchtel Avenue.
The first officers on the scene found the victim, later described as a 48-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Akron police have not yet released any additional details surrounding the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story.
