59-year-old Mansfield man dies after flatbed truck overturns in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Mansfield man is dead after his flatbed truck overturned in Monroe Township on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.
The OSHP said the crash happened on SR-39 near Mansfield Lucas Road at 3:44 p.m.
Gregory D. Mayner was driving a 2013 International 4300 flatbed truck northwest on SR-39 when he drove off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the OSHP.
Monroe Fire and EMS extricated Mayner from the truck, but he died on scene, the OSHP said.
What lead to Mayner driving off the road is unknown at this point in the ongoing investigation.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Shelly Smith Towing assisted on scene.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.