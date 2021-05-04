Akron man pleads not guilty in murder of Hudson-area Lyft driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - “Good morning, Mr. Powe,” announced Akron Municipal Court Judge Jerry Larson. “As you know, you’ve been charged with one count of murder.”
Twenty-three-year-old Kahlyl Powe appeared by video, his public defender entering a not guilty plea while also making the case he deserved a relatively low bond.
“Your honor, please note at this trial, he has a minimal record, only some prior traffic offense,” Jill Cabe told the court. “There is no parole or probation holders or violations. I would request for a 50-thousand dollars, ten percent bond on this man.”
Powe faces murder charges in the death of a Lyft ride-share driver, Kristopher Roukey, found shot multiple times in his car on Straw Street and Buchtel Avenue just east of downtown Akron.
The Northeast Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended Powe a few blocks away at an apartment on Buchtel, recovering a weapon.
Judge Larson set bond at $1 million dollars, 10%. His case will now go to Summit County Common Pleas Court.
This is only the latest case of violence against ride share drivers in Northeast Ohio. In the last three months along, at least six drivers have been carjacked or attacked in the Cleveland Area.
