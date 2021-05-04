Authorities search for 3 children taken by non-custodial parent in Sandusky County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating three children that were taken by a non-custodial parent.
The incident was first reported on Monday afternoon in the Fremont area.
Authorities in Sandusky County believe Masie Rogers, the non-custodial parent of the three, may be driving a white Toyota Rav4 with Oklahoma license plates.
Domestic violence charges against Rogers are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
As of Tuesday morning, deputies and local law enforcement were still attempting to locate the three children.
The investigation is still ongoing and this story will be updated as more details are provided.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.