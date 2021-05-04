Children ages 12 to 15 years old wait for Pfizer to get COVID-19 vaccine approval from FDA

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pfizer has spent months testing their vaccine on 12- to 15-year-old children.
“Over 150 Clevelanders participated in our practice’s contributions for that study,” said Dr. Shelly Senders.
Dr. Senders’ independent practice is in South Euclid, and is one of the 80 sites in the U.S. helping with Pfizer’s vaccine trials.
Dr. Senders says the FDA will be meeting Wednesday to discuss whether or not to give Pfizer the green light; a decision many have their eyes on with summer around the corner.
“In order to go to out of state camps, they need to be protected and there is a group of late birthdays that are sort of stuck because their not yet 16,” said Dr. Senders.
Dr. Senders told 19 News some families are getting so desperate that they’ve lied about their kids’ ages so that they can qualify.
“The data looks good, but we have to go through the process, and having people lie about their age is really not a good thing,” said Dr. Senders.
If things go as planned, kids could be vaccinated before returning to school in the fall.
As the FDA makes their decision, Pfizer and Moderna are gearing up to start trials on the next group of kids ages 5 through 11.
“We’re only able to enroll about 40 people, but we have over 500 people that want to participate” said Dr. Senders.
It’s a problem that Dr. Senders says makes him proud to have
“It’s exciting to see so many people wanting to engage in research,” said Dr. Senders.
Dr. Senders is currently looking for people to participate in a new vaccine drug trial; you can learn more about the trial here.
