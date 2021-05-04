Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Not everyone is willing to get the shot in the arm, especially those in the Black and Hispanic communities.
“It was hard on making the decision on whether I wanted to do it or not,” said Marquise Wise, Cleveland resident.
At first, Wise didn’t jump at the opportunity to get vaccinated, but then he heard the Cleveland Clinic opened up a pop-up vaccination clinic at Lutheran Hospital.
He decided to get his first shot on Tuesday at the Lutheran clinic.
“I’m familiar with the staff and I’m comfortable with how they do things here,” said Wise.
Wise says the location of the clinic tipped the scales in favor of him getting the shot.
He thinks the location will help encourage more people of color to get vaccinated.
“In the Black community, we don’t have the transportation to get to other sites and for them to do it here... it’s necessary,” Wise added.
Dr. Leonor Osorio says the clinic has two things going for it: accessibility and trust among community members.
“These are people that work here for 30, 40 years... there are people of color that are here,” said Dr. Osorio.
The doctor says she understands why Black and Hispanic people are hesitant about getting vaccinated.
“A lot of people of color are afraid of vaccines because of myths on social media and because of our histories and experimentations in the past,” said Dr. Osorio. “There’s no trust.”
Unfortunately, experts agree, Black and Hispanic people are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19.
Making matters worse: the number of people in those groups who have gotten the vaccine is low.
Dr. Osoario says it is crucial for them to get vaccinated.
“The sooner you get the vaccine, the sooner you are protected, we don’t want more people to die,” she said.
The vaccine clinic is open on Tuesdays at the hospital.
All you have to do is call and make your appointment.
The number to call is 216-448-4117.
