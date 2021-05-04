Cleveland Indians offer discounted tickets to fans who have been vaccinated

Cleveland Indians fans are glad to be back in the ballpark to watch a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | May 4, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 9:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are offering an incentive to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A $5 discount is being offered on regular Upper Box and Upper reserve seats to fans who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The perk is valid only for select home games:

  • Cincinnati Reds, May 7 through May 9
  • Chicago Cubs, May 11 through May 12
  • Minnesota Twins, May 21 through May 23

Tickets must be purchased online. Fans must show proof of vaccination upon request.

