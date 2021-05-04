Cleveland Indians offer discounted tickets to fans who have been vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are offering an incentive to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
A $5 discount is being offered on regular Upper Box and Upper reserve seats to fans who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The perk is valid only for select home games:
- Cincinnati Reds, May 7 through May 9
- Chicago Cubs, May 11 through May 12
- Minnesota Twins, May 21 through May 23
Tickets must be purchased online. Fans must show proof of vaccination upon request.
