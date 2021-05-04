DISRUPTIVE DAY FORECAST: Occasional showers & storms this evening; more rain Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A complex of storms has moved into our southern counties this afternoon.
These storms will lift northeast through the area, impacting (mainly) those of you who live southeast of Cuyahoga County.
As the storms move through, they may produce strong, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
We’ll need to watch these very closely over the next few hours.
Additional hit or miss showers and storms will be moving through NE Ohio tonight.
Keep the umbrella close if you have plans this evening.
We’ll wake up tomorrow morning to lingering showers.
Expect a wet drive into work on Wednesday.
Things will also be turning significantly cooler after today.
Highs will only climb into the 50s through the weekend.
After Wednesday morning’s showers, our next round of rain will arrive Thursday evening.
