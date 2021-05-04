DISRUPTIVE DAY: Showers/Storms around today then noticeably cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be tracking through northeast Ohio today. This will be the trigger for showers and storms. The better risk of storms looks to south and east of Cleveland. I can’t rule out a strong to severe storm in there. If we can get some sunny breaks then that will aid in the instability. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A breezy southwest to west wind. Much cooler air will build in behind the front tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. A wave of some light rain is forecast to move through early tomorrow morning. The rest of the day will be mainly cloudy and a bit blustery. High temperatures only in the 50 to 55 degree range for most of us. A good bet for frost Wednesday night away from the lakeshore as we clear out. Another front arrives later Thursday with more showers. Afternoon temperatures mainly in the 50s.
