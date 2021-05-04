Jury finds Akron man guilty of murder, felonious assault

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Akron man was convicted Tuesday of shooting two men in 2019, killing one of them.
A jury found Jeremiah Alexander guilty of felonious assault and murder.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Alexander shot Douglas Norman, 21, and Tion Anthony, 18, near Rosemary Boulevard and Dahlgren Drive in Akron.
Norman, who had been shot in the back, survived his injuries.
Anthony was shot in the head and died from his injuries.
Norman told Akron police he and Anthony were walking when they were shot.
Alexander will be sentenced on June 1.
